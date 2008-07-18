Idiots fiddle while Rome burns

A good summary, via my colleague Gene Holloway.
"The collection of ne'er do wells, clueless dolts, political hacks, and oh,
let's just be blunt and call them what they are -- total Idiots -- expands into an ever larger circle.
While the Republic burns due to the unsavory combination of incompetence, ideological rigidity, and crony capitalism, the fools and assclowns seem ever more determined to avoid any personal responsibility for the damages they have wrought. Instead, they flail about blindly, blaming everything and everyone -- except their own horrific negligence.
This is financial incompetence writ on a scale far grander than anything seen for centuries."
