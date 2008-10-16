I've been very busy -and absent from these pages. Here's the latest cover of TNI -on the credit crisis.
About our website: We've got a new one in the works, and currently the magazine section of our publisher (The Atlas Society) is unfortunately not functioning. So, to read this cover story -please go here.
I've switched duties from managing editor to acting executive editor. The next issue is well underway and I'm enjoying the work.
Also -for those who may have missed the announcement, we have gone quarterly. The new strategy will include a new and extensive focus on the web. The work on the web should begin within 2 months. Many of the interactive modules we'll be using are already built (thanks you yours truly, who worked with a studio to get them designed according to our specs).