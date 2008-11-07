Last summer: Emmanuel forecasts legislative agenda

Click here to get some clues.
"During a forum hosted by National Journal at this summer's Democratic National Convention, Rep. Rahm Emanuel listed a series of legislative changes that he said would be easiest to pass if Barack Obama became president. As Obama's new chief of staff, Emanuel's laundry list of priorities might offer some insight into how the first 100 days of the new administration will unfold.
Atlantic Media Company Political Director Ronald Brownstein moderated the event and started by asking Emanuel to explain why an Obama administration would choose to cooperate with Republicans, given that his party was likely to win strong control of Congress."